Breaking: Resident doctors set to begin strike as COVID-19 escalates

Government-owned hospitals across Nigeria will be under lock and key as from Monday, August 2, 2021 following strike notice already issued by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The strike notice was contained in a directive by the leadership of NARD after it concluded a meeting which held in Umuahia, Abia state.

Specifically, NARD asked members to begin full strike from Monday, August 2.

Disclosing this at the end of the meeting, NARD National President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, disclosed that members have been asked to proceed on a nationwide indefinite industrial action.

