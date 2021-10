The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of its over two months nationwide strike.

The President of the association, Dr Godiya Ishaya, who disclosed this on Monday said the strike will resume if the federal government fails to abide by the agreements.

He said NARD members are meant to resume on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

The resident doctors have been on strike since August 2, 3021.

