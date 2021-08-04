Breaking: Rihanna now richest female musician – Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and subsequently the wealthiest female musician in the world.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), primarily thanks to the value of her industry-shaking cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

Rihanna has also earned the rest of her fortune from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, which is reportedly valued at $270m (£193m), and from her earnings as a musician and actor.

The mogul’s fortune comes at an interesting time, however, with Rihanna having largely retreated from the industry that made her name.

It has been five years since Rihanna released an album, and despite fans endlessly calling on Rihanna to unveil new music, she has been largely focused on her non-music businesses.