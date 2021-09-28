Breaking: Robbers attack bank in Osun governor’s hometown, kill police

The hometown of Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Iragbiji, in Boripe local government, has been attacked by armed robbers and one police officer was killed.



It was gathered that the robbers attacked a bank located very closed to the palace of Aragbiji some minutes after 3pm, Tuesday.



The police officer was said to be in the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) located close to the bank when the robbers arrived the town.



Sources disclosed that the robbers went to where the APC was located and killed the police officer in the vehicle before proceeding to the bank.



A police station in the town was reportedly touched by the robbers, but nobody was there.



The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.



According to Opalola, security operatives have been deployed to the town.