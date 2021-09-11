Breaking: Ronaldo nets brace on Premier League return as Manchester United maul Newcastle, Arsenal win at last

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United as the hosts eventually cruised to victory against Newcastle to send Old Trafford into raptures.

Cheered from the moment he left the team coach on its arrival at the ground, throughout the warm-up and then once the game had started, Ronaldo repaid the backing in the best possible manner.

Twelve years after he last scored for Manchester United in this stadium, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in first-half added time when he tapped in after visiting keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood’s shot.

Then, after former Liverpool defender Javier Manquillo had levelled with his first Newcastle goal, Ronaldo finished off a flowing move by racing onto Luke Shaw’s through ball and drilling a low shot through Woodman’s legs

His international team-mate Bruno Fernandes then rifled in the goal of the game as he collected Paul Pogba’s square pass and curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area. Substitute Jesse Lingard added a fourth in added time.

The margin of victory was harsh on Steve Bruce’s men, who played well for long periods. But that didn’t matter to the home fans, who had the added bonus of their side returning to the top of the Premier League.

Similarly, Arsenal squeezed much awaited victory against Norwich City to record first win of the season.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Arsenal.