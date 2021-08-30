Breaking: Ronaldo completes Manchester United medical as summer deadline transfer beckons

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical ahead of rejoining Manchester United.

Ronaldo passed his medical in Lisbon on Monday morning and United are expected to announce his €23million signing before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Old Trafford Megastore is not printing Ronaldo’s name on shirts until Tuesday, fuelling expectation his squad number could be confirmed imminently.

The Manchester Evening News revealed on Friday United had scheduled a medical for Ronaldo in Lisbon, where he is preparing for Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers and friendly with Qatar.

On Friday United contacted Ronaldo’s representatives after he spoke with Sir Alex Ferguson in the morning. Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo’s former teammates Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra and Darren Fletcher also texted Ronaldo as part of a charm offensive.

As of Friday morning, the only club interested in signing Ronaldo were City,and the Premier League champions were in advanced talks to sign Ronaldo from Juventus.

Once Ronaldo was informed of United’s two-year contract offer, he ended any interest in joining City. United had no intention of moving for Ronaldo this summer as they had re-signed Edinson Cavani and bought Jadon Sancho, but they were spurred into action when the Portuguese appeared destined to move to City.

As revealed by the MEN on Friday, United’s owners, the Glazer family, backed the hijacking of the City move as they believed it would get supporters back onside. The Glazers also feared another backlash from United followers if Ronaldo was allowed to join City without any interference from his former club.