Breaking: Ronaldo scores, Bruno misses penalty as Arsenal compound Manchester United woes, return to Premier League top 4

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal for Manchester United, yet the Red Devils succumbed to Arsenal defeat in the early kick off of the English Premier League on Saturday.

The match actually ended 3-1 in favour of the gunners who appeared rejuvenated.

The loss meant Manchester United have lost two consecutive league matches, the first being a 4-0 Liverpool thrashing few days ago.

In the game against Arsenal, star player, Bruno Fernandes, missed penalty in the 57th minute of play.

