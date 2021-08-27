Breaking: Ronaldo set for Manchester United medical, return

Manchester United are leading the race to sensationally bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after rivals Manchester City withdrew their interest in the Juventus forward.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes was in talks with City after the Portugal star decided to leave Juventus, but it emerged on Friday afternoon that Pep Guardiola’s side will not sign him.

The 36-year-old will now have a medical in Lisbon as talks continue. Reports in Italy suggest United will pay Juve the £21.4million fee they wanted from City, with a two-year contract on the table for Ronaldo of around £480,000 per week.

According the Manchester Evening News, United offered Ronaldo a contract on Friday morning following a late intervention from former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who spoke to Ronaldo about the plans regarding his future.

Details loading…