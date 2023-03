Roy Hodgson has been re-appointed as Crystal Palace boss until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old replaces Patrick Vieira – who was sacked on Friday – and returns to Selhurst Park just under two years after he initially left the club.

Hodgson spent nearly four years with Palace – who are his boyhood club – between September 2017 and May 2021.

During his time in charge, he guided the Eagles to 11th, 12th 14th and 14th placed finishes.

