Breaking: Russian airlines ‘banned from EU airspace’ as more sanctions beckon over Ukraine invasion

Russian airlines have reportedly been banned from EU airspace as Europe unites over the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany’s transport minister is in favour of closing Germany’s airspace to Russian aeroplanes.

He has ordered that all necessary measures be put in place, the transport ministry said in a tweet this evening.

Earlier Saturday evening German airline Lufthansa said it will cancel all flights to Russia and will cease using Russian airspace for the coming week, citing the “emerging regulatory situation”.

“Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it again shortly,” a spokesperson for the company said.

He added that the company was in close contact with national and international authorities and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France, said it will cancel all flights to Russia for the coming week as a result of European sanctions, as well.

It will also cease to use Russian airspace for the coming seven days, it said in a statement