[Breaking] Sack judgement: Police take over Cross River House of Assembly

The Nigeria Police have taken over the Cross River House of Assembly premises in what is believed to be a fallout of the judgement of the Abuja High Court which sent two House of Representatives members and 18 Assembly members packing on Monday.

All the routes leading to the Assembly premises were blocked early Tuesday while other detachments of the Police were right inside the main complex.

Motorists and passers-by had a tough time making their way through the crowd of security men, their vans and other onlookers.

On reasons for the blockade, Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said it was to maintain law and order after Monday’s Federal High Court Abuja judgement which sacked some House of Assembly members.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had in a judgement in a suit no: ABJ/FHC/CS/976/21, granted the prayers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which sought the declaration of those lawmakers’ seats vacant for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

However, a press release, signed by Governor Ben Ayade’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, said a ‘stay of execution’ and an appeal against the judgement have been filed.

“This is to inform All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the National Assembly from Cross River State, members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and the general public that an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja has been filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Also, a motion for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court has been filed. Both processes were filed by renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome.

“Following the filing of the two processes, automatically the orders of the lower court are stayed. Consequently, the APC members in both the National Assembly and the Cross River State House of Assembly should go about their duties freely,” Ita said.