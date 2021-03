Tanko Salihu Yakasai, former media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state is now out of the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

This was disclosed by Yakasai’s brother Abdullahi via his Twitter handle on Monday night.

He wrote, “Alhamdulilah. My brother @dawisu is out. Thank you all! #freedawisu.”

Details loading…