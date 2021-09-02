Breaking: Sacked Minister ‘slumps, rushed to hospital’

Immediate past minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has reportedly collapsed in Abuja.

He was said to have been rushed to a hospital on Wednesday immediately.

According to an online medium, Peoples Gazzate, the former Minister collapsed after he was told that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked him.

Mr Mamman served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Mr Buhari conducted a minor redeployment of his cabinet members. He was fired alongside agric minister Sabo Nanono.

None of the former Minister’s aide has confirmed or reacted to the latest development as at the time Blueprint filled this report.

Details loading…