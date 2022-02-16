Breaking: Salah scores as Liverpool tame Inter Milan, edge closer to Champions League quarter-final berth

Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

The Reds looked set for a goalless draw in the first leg in Italy until Brazil forward Roberto Firmino got on the end of Andrew Robertson’s corner to head his side into the lead.

Mohamed Salah added a second with a deflected attempt from inside the box which means Jurgen Klopp’s side take a sizeable advantage into the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.

Italian champions Inter hit the bar through Hakan Çalhanoglu and were on top for long periods of the second half before Firmino struck in the 75th minute.

Liverpool scored from their only two attempts on target but will be firm favourites to progress when the two sides meet in the deciding leg next month.

Liverpool have now won seven matches in all competitions, with this arguably the most impressive of the current run.

But Jurgen Klopp’s team had to dig deep as Inter looked the more threatening side after a strong start by the Premier League club.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko found himself clean through in the first half before a vital challenge by Virgil van Dijk, who was captaining the Reds in the absence of Jordan Henderson.

The hosts went close again when Ivan Perisic whipped in a cross, but Lautaro Martinez was unable to give Inter the lead.

In a fascinating match, Liverpool – who gave 18-year-old Harvey Elliott his first Champions League start – took the lead through Firmino’s glancing 75th-minute header before Salah doubled the lead eight minutes later.

There is still work to do for Klopp’s team but it is going to require something extra special from Inter to turn this tie around.