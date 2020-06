You remember former Green player Sam Okwaraji who died on the pitch while playing for Nigeria at the peak age of 25?

His mother Mrs Janet Okwaraji who lived in Enugu state, her home state has been reported dead.

She was said to have died after a protracted illness.

She died weeks after Minister of Youth and Sports Development sent Covid-19 palliatives to her alongside other parents of late ex-Nigeria international.

