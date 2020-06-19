Breaking: Sane rejects fresh Manchester City deal

Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City this summer if a deal can be agreed with another club after he rejected a new contract, says manager Pep Guardiola.

“Leroy said he doesn’t want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or when he is out of contract,” said Guardiola.

“The club have talked to me, they’ve offered two or three times to extend his contract, he rejected so it means he wants to play in another club.

“If at the end of this season we arrive at an agreement with another club, he is going to leave.

“If not he will stay one more year and leave when out of contract.”