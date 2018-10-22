Breaking: Sani-Mohammed, Niger-south Senator dumps APC

Report reaching Blueprint.ng has it that a senator representing Niger South, Mustapha Sani-Mohammed, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the fallout of the primaries.

It was reliably gathered that the senator made the decision on Monday.

Mohammed resigned following the party’s decision to reject the ‘automatic ticket’ it earlier promised him.

Recall that the ruling party had dropped his name from the list of candidates for the 2019 general election.

Speaking with a journalist on phone the senator said: “Senators Sahabi Abdullahi and David Umaru were cleared but I was not cleared. Instead, Bima Muhammad was brought in as my replacement.

“This is an injustice. I don’t have time to go to court and in the next two days I will announce the party I will join.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.