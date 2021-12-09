Breaking: Sanwo-Olu suspends planned peace walk in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has put off proposed Lagos peace walk scheduled for December 2021.

The governor cited the spread of Omicron COVID-19 as the reason for the latest decision.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who spoke via a statement he signed on Thursday, November 9, 2021, said he is “constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace” so as not to “endanger the life of any Lagosian” amid the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

He said the suspension of the Peace Walk was necessary due to “unseen enemy called COVID-19 which began to ravage the world and indeed our nation.” He added that as the Incident Commander in the quest to protect the lives of Lagos residents, “we subjected ourselves to the dictates of science.”

The governor, in an address on November 30, 2021, had called on some popular entertainers in the state to join him on a peace walk.

The peace walk according to the governor would herald the healing of the land “in the face of the misinformation and misunderstanding following the recent leak of a report by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry.

Some notable comedians who the governor had extended open invitation to ahead of the peace walk declined to be part of it.