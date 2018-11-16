Breaking: SDP disowns Fintiri, affirms Emma Bello as gov candidate in Adamawa

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has advised party members and the general public to disregard a publication making the rounds on social media platforms that chieftains of the SDP and the All Progressives Congress(APC) have adopted Alhaji Umaru Fintiri as unitary governorship candidate for 2019 election.

The party which dismissed the purported consensus agreement as total falsehood and machination of the agents of the current administration in the state who have been having sleepless nights since Chief Bello yielded to the cry of his people to make himself available as the next governor of Adamawa state said categorically that it has no link with Fintiri as alledged.

In a statement issued Friday by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed , the SDP affirmed that “Chief Emma Bello who emerged as the SDP Governorship candidate for Adamawa State in a credible, free and fair primaries, remains the party’s choice”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that Social Democratic Party has not and will not endorse any other governorship candidate aside Chief Emma Bello in Adamawa state, being the best and most acceptable of all the governorship candidates in the state.

“Chief Emma Bello who was duly elected as the SDP Governorship candidate in a credible, free and fair primaries conducted by our party in the state, represents the will of the good people of Adamawa State,” the statement reads in part.

The party also maintained that since the people have given him the mandate to run for governorship of the state under the platform of the SDP come 2019, nobody for whatsoever reason will be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

“Chief Bello remains a core party member, known for his integrity,forthrightness and hardworking. No doubt he is the most credible candidate and best alternative to deliver good governance to the people”.

“Therefore, the SDP in the state cannot subscribe to any form of anti- Democratic tendencies being exhibited by a faceless group sponsoring these fake media reports.

“We advise all party members in the state and the general public to disregard those publications as total falsehood.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.