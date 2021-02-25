Breaking: Secondus leads PDP delegation to Fani-Kayode

The Peoples Democratic Party National Working Committee (NWC) members, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, today led a delegation to the residence of the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode.



The former minister of aviation further reiterate his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed no intention of leaving the party.



“If I had any concerns, such concerns are out of the windows already now. I’m a part of you and I will remain a part of you”, FFK stated.