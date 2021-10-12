Breaking: Senate bows, rescinds decision on electronic transmission of results

After months of bashings from the public over resolution against unfettered electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where and when practicable, the Senate is set to rescind its unpopular decision.

The Senate had in July during consideration of report on 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment ) Bill 2021 submitted by its Commitee on INEC, amended clause 52(3) as recommended.

While the clause as presented by the committee in the report, said INEC can transmit election results electronically where and when practicable, the Senate passed the amended version which said, “INEC can transmit election results electronically subject to confirmation of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) of adequacy and security of National Network .

The House of Representatives at the time, adopted the clause as originally recommended by committees of both Chambers on INEC.

Consequently since, the Senate has been in the eye of the storm which made it to make U- turn by listing its intension to rescind the decision on the Order Paper during Tuesday plenary .

