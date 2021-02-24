Breaking: Senate confirms Bawa as EFCC Boss

After just two hours, the Senate has confirmed Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission.

Bawa was accompanied into the Senate Chambers by his family members and political associates.

The 40-year-old has worked with the anti-graft agency for 16 years and is a Certified fraud examiner and anti-money laundering expert.

During his screening, Bawa assured the federal lawmakers of his commitment to repositioning the commission by ensuring that the anti-graft agency is in a better place before his tenure expires.

He said he would work with strategic partners around the world to see that Nigeria benefits from the repatriation of assets stolen from her coffers.

According to Mr. Bawa, the EFCC will achieve its independent objective by sharing information with its partners.

He promised that at the end of his tenure, the EFCC will be a better place than he met it, noting that his training by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and the United Kingdom respectively will come in handy.

