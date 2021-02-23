Breaking: Senate confirms Buratai, other ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors

The Senate, Tuesday, confirmed immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

The confirmation of their nomination came through despite criticisms in some quarters.

The former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas were confirmed.

Others who were confirmed were former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

Details loading…