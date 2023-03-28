Breaking: Senate extends 2022 budget implementation to June 2023

The Senate Tuesday further extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from March 31 to June 30, 2023.

The extension followed a lead debate by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC Sokoto East) who sought for amendment of the appropriation act to that effect.

In giving the request expeditious consideration, the lawmakers relaxed their standing rules for first, second and third readings of the amendment bill.

The Senate leader in his lead debate, explained that the extension will enable the government to implement key projects in the capital component of the 2022 budget and allow for the completion of ongoing projects critical to the current administration.

“You will recall that the National Assembly extended the implementation of the capital component of 2022 Appropriation Act from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

“This was to allow full implementation of the budget, especially in the light of the 2022 Supplementary budget approved in December 2022 the extension had allowed MDAs to utilize a large proportion of funds released to them. However, significant amounts of funds remain with MDAs and will require a further extension to be fully expended.

“Giving the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, requesting a further extension of the expiration clause in the Appropriation ( Amendment) Act, 2022 and the Long Title and Explanatory Memorandum of the Supplementary Appropriation Act is expedient to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects, given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2023 Budget,” he said.

In his contribution, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue Northeast), backed the request to extend the budget, he however added that it should be spelt out that the 2022 budget will run concurrently with the 2023 Appropriation Act

The senate later dissolved into “Committee of Supply” to consider the report before it eventually approved and passed the request to extend the life of the 2022 budget till June 30, 2023.

