Breaking: Senate postpones plenary resumption 

Ahead of Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections, rescheduled for Saturday March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Senate has postponed resumption of its plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday March 14, 2023 to Tuesday March 21, 2023.

The elections were earlier scheduled for Saturday March 11, 2023 by INEC but postponed by one week due to required reconfiguration of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the electoral body after ruling to that by the court of appeal.

Senate had penultimate Thursday before adjournment, fixed Tuesday this week as resumption date, but postponed it few hours ago through a statement issued to that effect by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze.

Mr Akubueze in the letter dated March 12, 2023 and personally signed by him, attributed the postponement to rescheduling of the elections.

