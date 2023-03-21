[Breaking] Senate presidency: Like Tinubu, Orji Uzor Kalu declares ‘It’s my turn’

The Senate Chief Whip and the Senator representing Abia north district, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that it’s his turn to be Senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

The former Abia state governor now appears to adopt President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu “emi lokan”, meaning “it’s my turn” campaign approach.

The lawmaker made this known to Journalists on Tuesday.

He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

