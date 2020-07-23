Breaking: Senate want IMC dissolved, NDDC back to Presidency

The Senate is calling for dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged financial recklessness.

The panel set up by the upper chamber has already submitted the recommendation which is currently being debated at plenary.

Part of their recommendation is that the NDDC should be returned to the Presidency for direct supervision.

The ad-hoc committee also said the monitoring and advisory bodies recognised by the Act which established the NDDC, should be inaugurated immediately.