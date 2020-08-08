Breaking: Senator Buruji Kasamu is dead

Senator Buruji Kashamu, the immediate past lawmaker who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, is dead, Blueprint has learnt.

His former colleague and ally Ben Bruce who announced his demise on his Facebook page Saturday evening said, “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.‬”

