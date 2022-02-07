Breaking: Shake-up as Ishaku sacks 2 Commissioners in Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Monday, dropped his Commissioner of Information and Re-orientation Danjuma Adamu and his counterpart in the Commerce, Trade and Industries Yusuf Njeke Tanimu from his cabinet.

Ishaku in a press statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Iliya Bekyu Akweh, and a copy made available to Blueprint in Jalingo said the governor also approved a minor Cabinet reshuffle.

The statement explained that the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Alhassan Hamman Gassol, would oversee the Ministry of Information and Reorientation while the Hon. Commissioner of Cooperative and poverty Alleviation Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikenyu will now oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industries.

The statement noted that executive order takes immediate effect.