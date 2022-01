Many shops and buildings burnt as Petrol tanker exploded at the Upper Iweka junction of Onitsha, Anambra state commercial city on Friday.

The fire which started at 8.30am had caused a long standstill of vehicles in and out of Onitsha.

Fire service both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived the scene and are battling to quench the fire amid a shortage of water as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading …