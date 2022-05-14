Breaking: Sokoto youths protest arrest of suspected killers of Deborah Yakubu (VIDEO)

Youths in the ancient city of Sokoto on Saturday afternoon, staged out protest to express their displeasure over the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in the killing of female student identified as Deborah Samuel Yakubu on May 12, 2022.

Protesters are demanding the release of those who were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu.

Deborah was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

She died on Thursday when angry mob killed her after accusing her of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

According to reports, the protests were initially peaceful, but later turned violent, as protesters began to throw stones at the Sultan residence.

