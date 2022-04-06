Breaking: Soludo appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, Onwenu, others to address insecurity, IPOB agitations in Anambra

Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, Wednesday, announced appointment of the former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu as Chairman of 15-member committee charged with responsibilities of addressing insecurity, violence and agitations in the state and South East generally.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the committee named Truth, Justice and Peace Committee, would be inaugurated in a-yet-to be communicated date and has six months to conclude its activities.

Blueprint gathered that membership of the committee cut across the five South East states of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

They include the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain and wife of late Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu (Secretary), Dr Joe Nwaorgu, member; Dr Udenta Udenta, member and Dr Uju Agomoh, member.

Other members were Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke, Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), Dr. John Otu, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

“The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice, and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state, and the region/Nigeria.

“Given the cross-border nature of the conflict, the focus goes beyond Anambra, and possibly covers the entire Southeast. Specifically, the Terms of Reference for the Committee are to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; and document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration.

“To identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands; address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future; and make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra state/Southeast. The Committee shall be free to draw up the methodology to accomplish its assignment,” the statement added.

The statement also directed the committee to be reporting directly to the governor or his designee, with a promise to be provided with administrative support.