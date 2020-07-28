Breaking – Southern Kaduna: El-Rufai in crucial meeting with Police, DSS, other security agencies

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state is currently holding a crucial meeting with military leaders, Department of State Security (DSS) state director, state Commissioner of Police on how to end killings and bloodshed in Southern Kaduna.

The meeting was described by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, as high power meeting on security challenges in Southern part of the state.

The meeting chaired by governor el-Rufai, also had in attendance the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly and the SSG.

Governor el-Rufai in his welcome address gave insight into efforts being made by his administration to beef up security in the area, noting that the meeting should come up with security perspective on how to end killings in Southern Kaduna and restore peace in the area.

