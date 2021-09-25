Breaking – Sports federations elections: Sani Lawal, Chinazum Nwosu emerge technical, athletes reps for Taekwondo (VIDEO)

Veteran tactician Alhaji Sani Lawal a while ago on Saturday defeated his only opponent Osita Egwim to emerge technical representative in the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) after a rescheduled Nigeria Sports Federations Elections (NSFE).

The peaceful but fiercely contested election held inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja saw Alhaji Lawal beat Egwim 19-16.

While Lawal is of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna state, Egwim works with the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Similarly, Chinazum Nwosu of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) polled 22 votes to beat her opponent Santos Akhilele of Edo state who got 15.