Breaking: Stakeholders adopt Senator Ayu as consensus candidate for PDP National Chairman

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for October 30 and 31, 2021, the northern stakeholders have unanimously adopted the former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as their consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman.

Recall that, the Chairman of PDP Zoning Committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State last week recommended that “consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country, namely South West, South East and South-South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones.”

It was gathered at the ongoing Northern stakeholders meeting at Bauchi state governors lodge, in Abuja that other aspirants stepped down for Dr. Ayu.

