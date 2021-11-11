Breaking: Aston Villa bring Steven Gerrard back to Premier League

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

Gerrard has departed Rangers, with who he won the Scottish Premiership last season, and signed a deal at Villa Park.

On Wednesday, It was reported that Gerrard was on the verge of becoming Villa head coach, following the departure of Dean Smith at the weekend. Smith had been at Villa since October 2018.

Steven Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Gerrard takes over a Villa side that sit 16th in the Premier League, having lost their last five matches since a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 25.

The 41-year-old’s first game in charge will be a home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 20.

Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain and Champions League winner, took over at Rangers in June 2018 in what was his first managerial role. He guided the Glasgow side to two second-place finishes before delivering a first league title in 10 years in 2020-21.