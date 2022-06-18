[Breaking] Stingy comment: Catholic church bans clergymen, members from attending Mbaka’s adoration ministry

The Catholic Church has prohibited the founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and catholic faithfuls from attending religious activities of the adoration ministry following continuous outburst that allegedly smeared the image of the church.

Mbaka had earlier described Obi as a “stingy man and a joker” who is unworthy of becoming president of Nigeria.

In a statement late Friday, the Catholic bishop of Enugu diocese, Most Rev. Fr. Callistus Onaga, condemned and dissociated the church from Mbaka’s comments describing it as divisive and unbecoming.

Part of the statement reads, “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the ministry chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the chief shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu diocese.

“I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and layfaithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic adoration ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic adoration ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the catholic church.

“I enjoin all the christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the blessed virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”

