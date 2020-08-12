Breaking: Stranded Nigerian girls in Lebanon return home

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed that 94 stranded Nigerian girls have returned to Lagos on Wednesday.

This was made known via their Twitter handle Wednesday night.

The tweet read, “94 out of 150 Stranded Nigeria Girls arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from Lebanon today Wednesday, 12th of August, 2020.

“They have all proceeded on a 14 day SELF ISOLATION as madanted by @NCDCgov and PTF on #Covid_19.”

Recently, there were reports of how Nigerian girls were stranded and suffering in Lebanon.