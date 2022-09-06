Breaking: Student shot as armed robbers invade banks in Kogi community (PICTURES)

Armed robbers on Tuesday afternoon stormed Ankpa community of Kogi state.

The robbers according to a source operated in more than one bank in the community for several hours unchallenged.

Sources close to the scene told Blueprint correspondent that the robbers moved from one bank to the other and left the town in bullet shells.

A student of Kogi state university has reportedly been shot death at the scene of withdrawing money from the bank’s ATM.

As at the time of filing this report, the state government is yet to make any official statement and Police authorities were yet to confirm the incident.

Details loading…

