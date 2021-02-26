Breaking: Sunday Igboho allegedly attacked, harrassed by DSS operatives in Ibadan

Former Avaition Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has confirmed that the joint security team sought to violently arrest Sunday Igboho while on his way to Lagos to see Pa Adebanjo.

According to him, he just spoke with Igboho who confirmed that there was a violent attempt to arrest him by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and the police.

Fani-Kayode condemned the attempted arrest of Igboho, saying it would be very dangerous to do so, adding that if the security operatives wanted to see him, all they needed to do was to simply invite him and not to lay ambush for him.

In his words: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous.

“If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides,” he said.

Igboho had in January issued seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo over killings of Yorubas.

After the expiration of the ultimatum, he came back to Igangan and addressed thousands of supporters, leading to tension in the area.