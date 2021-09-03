Breaking: Super Eagles edge Liberia in 2022 World Cup qualifying opener

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier campaign with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Gernot Rohr named a strong side for the game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Kelechi Iheanacho fired Nigeria into the lead in the 22nd minutes with a near post finish .

Nigeria went on to dominate proceedings thereafter . They created lots of chances but were unable to convert them .

Iheanacho doubled the Super Eagles lead in the 44th minutes courtesy of an assist from Alex Iwobi .

Nigeria started the second half on a front foot and kept more of the ball in the second half.

The Librarians played a little bit better in the second half but failed to hurt the Super Eagles on the counter .

Nigeria defended so well and were Compact at the back all through the game .

The Super Eagles now tops group C of their world cup qualifiers courtesy of the convincing win .

Nigeria will play their second game of the qualifiers against Cape Verde on Tuesday .