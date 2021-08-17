Breaking: Super Eagles in AFCON 2021 group of death, face Pharaohs’ Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau *See full draw

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will have their hands full when 2021 Nation’s Cup gets underway in Cameroon.

This was after Tuesday night AFCON draw pitched them with serial continental winners Pharaohs of Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in group D.

See details of the 2021 AFCON draw

GROUP A

Cameroon 🇨🇲

Ethiopia 🇪🇹

Cape Verde 🇨🇻

Burkina Faso 🇧🇫

GROUP B

Senegal 🇸🇳

Zimbabwe🇿🇼

Malawi 🇲🇼

Guinea 🇬🇳

GROUP C

Morocco 🇲🇦

Comoros 🇰🇲

Gabon 🇬🇦

Ghana 🇬🇭

GROUP D

Nigeria 🇳🇬

Sudan 🇸🇩

Guinee Bissau 🇬🇼

Egypt 🇪🇬

GROUP E

Algerie 🇩🇿

Equitorial Guinee 🇬🇶

Sierra Leon 🇸🇱

Cote D’ivoire 🇨🇮

GROUP F

Tunisie 🇹🇳

Gambia 🇬🇲

Mauritania 🇲🇷

Mali 🇲🇱