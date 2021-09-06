Breaking: Super Eagles land in Cape Verde ahead Blue Sharks 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash (VIDEO)

Nigeria Super Eagles have landed in Amilcar Cabral International airport, Cabo Verde, ahead of second group stage FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

The three-time African champions arrived Cape Verde via a chartered Air Peace Airline on Monday morning.

Two days ago, the west African giants defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Cape Verde will be played behind closed doors.

This is in adherence to FIFA’s Covid-19 protocols.

According to report, the Cape Verdean Football Federation FCF received a communication from CAF, stating that they would have to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria without fans in their second group stage game in the World Cup qualifiers.

Up to eight Nigerian players plying their trade in England will not be part of the encounter after their country of residence flagged Cape Verde on the COVID-19 red list.

