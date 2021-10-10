Breaking: Super Eagles return to Abuja hours after victorious FIFA World Cup qualifier vs CAR (VIDEO)

All Super Eagles players, technical officials and others that travelled to Douala for the return leg of FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR) have just returned to Abuja.

The team had travelled on Saturday aboard Air Peace chartered flight to Douala Cameroon.

The airplane returned on Sunday around 8.30pm after Super Eagles encounter ended by 4pm.

And, after losing 1 nil in Lagos, revived Gernot Rohr-tutored side beat their CAR opponent 2-0 away.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored both goals.