Breaking: Super Eagles rise in latest FIFA ranking, 4 days after AFCON 2021 tourney

Despite dropping out of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have pushed up in latest February 2022 FIFA ranking.

Nigeria is currently placed third on the continent, and 32nd globally, according to ranking released Thursday morning, four days after AFCON 2021 ended in Cameroon.

Newly crowned African Champions Senegal remains 1st and 18th in the world.

Morocco is now placed 2nd (Africa) and 24th (globally).

Egypt (34th) and Tunisia (36th) in fourth and fifth positions respectively complete current top five in the continent.

Belgium, Brazil and France are topping global ranking in the first, second and third places respectively.

