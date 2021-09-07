Breaking: Super Eagles squeeze victory vs Cape Verde in 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday evening fought back to claim the maximum points after beating the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in the second 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The Nigerian senior national men team with this result has remained top of Group C with two wins out of two group games.

Already, the players have N20m ($48,733) promised them by their official partners Air Peace.

Prior to the match, the Chairman of one of the country’s biggest airlines, Allen Oyema, had pledged N20 million if they defeat Cape Verde.

Liberia, in second place, are three points behind the Eagles, while both Cape Verde Islands and the Central African Republic have just a point each.

