Breaking: Super Eagles star Osimhen passes Napoli medical, set for record move

Victor Osimhen has moved a big step to completing a record-breaking transfer to Napoli when he passed his medical at the Italian club, the scorenigeria reports.

Napoli are now set to make a formal announcement of the transfer, reported to be around 80 million Euros, but which has had its fair share of controversies.

Osimhen, 21, is to sign a five-year contract, which will pay him at least four million Euros a year after tax.

Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, who has been on top of this unfolding transfer saga and enjoys close ties with the Lille star, announced via Twitter Osimhen has passed a medical.

“Medicals done @victorosimhen9 is in top health. Everyone in Naples are happy. The club president is smiling from ear to ear. The announcement will happen soon.Stay here. Only,” Akatugba chimed on his verified Twitter handle.