Breaking: Super Sand Eagles lose 1-6 to Senegal, finish runners-up at AFCON Beach soccer

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles a while ago suffered defeat against Senegal in the final of the just concluded 2018 Beach soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Nigerian team lost 1-6 to Senegal.

Despite the loss, Nigeria have already picked a 2019 World Cup ticket ahead Global beach soccer tournament in Paraguay.

Surprisingly, the Super Sand Eagles beat host Nation, Egypt 7-6 in the semi-final stage before they clinched the ticket.

Talking about the final went down, Nigeria and Senegal opened the hostilities in Group B of the continental finals in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday, with both teams locked at 4-4 after regulation and extra time before Senegal, four time champions and Cup holders, won 2-0 on penalties.

On Friday, the Senegalese were more vicious and despite the second period ending at a respectable 2-1, they went all fangs out in the third and final period to win 6-1.

Abu Azeez, the worthy veteran who scored four in the 7-6 defeat of hosts Egypt in the first semi final on Wednesday, took his Nigerian tally to 104 by hitting the Supersand Eagles’ only goal of the match. He also finished the tournament with eight goals.

Both Senegal and Nigeria will fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup holding in Paraguay towards the end of next year.