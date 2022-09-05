Breaking: Supreme Court affirms William Ruto’s presidential victory

The Supreme Court in Kenya, Monday morning, affirmed the victory of William Ruto in the country’s presidential election.

The withdrawal of the four commissioners of the Kenyan Electoral Commission, did not affect the outcome of the result as they participated in the tallying of the votes up to the last minute before doing so.

The court also held in its unanimous judgment delivered by the Chief Justice, Martha Koome, that the irregularities noticed in the process and the numbers, were too insignificant as to affect the outcome of the election substantially, thus dismissing the petition filed by opposition leader, Raila Odinga, against Ruto’s electoral victory.

