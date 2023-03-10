Breaking: Supreme court replaces Shekarau as Senator-elect

The Supreme Court on Friday replaced former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the Senator-elect for Kano Central Senatorial District under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The court affirmed Rufai Hanga as the candidate of the NNPP in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

Delivering Judgment in an appeal brought before it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court upheld the Judgments of the Federal high court and the Court of Appeal both in Abuja, which had earlier upheld the candidature of Hanga as the candidate of the party.

The Federal high court and the court of appeal had in their previous judgment upheld Rufai Hanga as the Senatorial Candidate of the NNPP for Kano Central following the withdrawal of Ibrahim Shekarau as a member of the party and Senatorial candidate due to irreconcilable differences he allegedly had with the party.

